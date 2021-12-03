A map graphic of the 58th SOW training locations. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6553950
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-AR051-1001
|Resolution:
|2871x1562
|Size:
|330.52 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 58th SOW shines in 2020 from Atlantic to the Berinh Sea, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT