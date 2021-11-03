EAST CHINA SEA (March 11, 2020) Damage Controlman 1st Class Curtis Iverson, from Riverside, Calif., reads a grading sheet during an engineering evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6552638 VIRIN: 210311-N-AJ005-1022 Resolution: 6042x4413 Size: 1.57 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Engineering Evolutions, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.