Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36 MDG Public Health, Medical Readiness, Logistics Flights Reflect to Press On

    36 MDG Public Health, Medical Readiness, Logistics Flights Reflect to Press On

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Medical Group Public Health Flight, Medical Readiness Flight, and Logistics Flight stand at parade rest on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 12, 2021. The three flights have been the backbone of AAFB’s efforts in combating COVID-19, and have won multiple team of the year and individual awards like the Air Force Medical Service Medical Readiness TotY, the 36th Wing TotY, 36th Wing Team of the Quarter for the second quarter and the 36th Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:29
    Photo ID: 6552433
    VIRIN: 210312-F-SP573-1001
    Resolution: 6784x4069
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 MDG Public Health, Medical Readiness, Logistics Flights Reflect to Press On, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36 MDG Public Health, Medical Readiness, Logistics Flight Reflect to Press On

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT