36 MDG Public Health, Medical Readiness, Logistics Flights Reflect to Press On

Airmen assigned to the 36th Medical Group Public Health Flight, Medical Readiness Flight, and Logistics Flight stand at parade rest on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 12, 2021. The three flights have been the backbone of AAFB’s efforts in combating COVID-19, and have won multiple team of the year and individual awards like the Air Force Medical Service Medical Readiness TotY, the 36th Wing TotY, 36th Wing Team of the Quarter for the second quarter and the 36th Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

