    Coast Guard Shrike crew conducts 138 mile tow south west of Marco Island

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Shrike crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 37-foot vessel with three people aboard 138 miles west of Marco Island Mar. 11, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Wednesday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing rudder problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

