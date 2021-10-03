Coast Guard Shrike crew conducts 138 mile tow south west of Marco Island

Coast Guard Shrike crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 37-foot vessel with three people aboard 138 miles west of Marco Island Mar. 11, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Wednesday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing rudder problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

