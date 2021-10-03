Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors pose for photo

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Skyler Okerman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photograph with John C. Stennis leadership next to a tugboat in Norfolk, Virginia, March 10, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors pose for photo, by PO3 Skyler Okerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tugboat
    Leadership
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis

