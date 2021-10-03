U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photograph with John C. Stennis leadership next to a tugboat in Norfolk, Virginia, March 10, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6552171 VIRIN: 210310-N-KN684-0002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.01 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Sailors pose for photo, by PO3 Skyler Okerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.