U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photograph with John C. Stennis leadership next to a tugboat in Norfolk, Virginia, March 10, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6552171
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-KN684-0002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors pose for photo, by PO3 Skyler Okerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
