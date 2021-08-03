Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Santiago 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Spc. Kiana Scott, a fire support specialist assigned to the 2nd battalion, 3rd field artillery regiment,1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, communicates targeting information over a tactical radio as part of a battalion-level, artillery qualification course, March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico. With different echelons and units communicating on tactical networks, Scott has to transmit details while being accurate, brief and concise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luis Santiago, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:13
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by PFC Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    1st Armored Division

