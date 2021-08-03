Women's History Month

Spc. Kiana Scott, a fire support specialist assigned to the 2nd battalion, 3rd field artillery regiment,1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, communicates targeting information over a tactical radio as part of a battalion-level, artillery qualification course, March 8, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico. With different echelons and units communicating on tactical networks, Scott has to transmit details while being accurate, brief and concise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luis Santiago, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

