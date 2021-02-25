Black History Month concludes with celebration at Grand Forks AFB

An airman observes Black History Month posters during a celebration event at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 25, 2021. February is designated as Black History Month and is meant to celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. history in areas such as arts, science, entertainment, law, politics, and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

