    Black History Month concludes with celebration at Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    An airman observes Black History Month posters during a celebration event at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 25, 2021. February is designated as Black History Month and is meant to celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. history in areas such as arts, science, entertainment, law, politics, and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    This work, Black History Month concludes with celebration at Grand Forks AFB, by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    Grand Forks

