An airman observes Black History Month posters during a celebration event at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 25, 2021. February is designated as Black History Month and is meant to celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. history in areas such as arts, science, entertainment, law, politics, and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6552053
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-IH091-1003
|Resolution:
|4240x2731
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month concludes with celebration at Grand Forks AFB, by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month concludes with celebration at Grand Forks AFB
LEAVE A COMMENT