SHOTEX: Administering COVID-19 Vaccines

Marines and Sailors continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 11, 2021. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing health care workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)
|03.11.2021
|03.11.2021 16:57
|6552028
|210311-M-ES316-1005
|2587x1848
|700.8 KB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|3
|0
