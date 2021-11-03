Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHOTEX: Administering COVID-19 Vaccines

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines and Sailors continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 11, 2021. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing health care workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

