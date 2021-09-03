Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL partners with Cornell to use micro-beam scanning technology for inspecting composite materials

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    AFRL Corporate Communications

    During COVID-19 restrictions, the research team established protocols and routines that allow remote sample manipulation and data acquisition. From left to right: Dr. Hilmar Koerner, Cornell staff scientists Drs. Louisa Smieska and Arthur Woll, and AFRL Materials and Manufacturing research scientists Dr. Edward Trigg and Mr. Andrew Abbott. The black command window with code lines (upper left) shows the UNIX-based software package for instrument control and data collection SPEC. Users can run their own software packages written in the programming language python to position the sample stage and to program automated sample movement. The camera image (AXIS) in upper right shows a close-up of the sample stage in the beamline hutch. While beamline staff mount the samples, everything else is being done remotely from the comfort of either office or home.

    TAGS

    Science
    physics
    Technology
    Innovation
    materials science
    additive manufacturing

