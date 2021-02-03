Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5 Galaxy on approach at Westover ARB

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    C-5 Galaxy on approach at Westover ARB. Even during a pandemic the flight crews have to keep up on their training.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 16:09
    Photo ID: 6551914
    VIRIN: 210302-F-YC822-920
    Resolution: 718x479
    Size: 23.66 KB
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 Galaxy on approach at Westover ARB, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Westover
    Chicopee
    439aw

