C-5 Galaxy on approach at Westover ARB. Even during a pandemic the flight crews have to keep up on their training.
Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 16:09
Photo ID:
|6551914
VIRIN:
|210302-F-YC822-920
Resolution:
|718x479
Size:
|23.66 KB
Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
