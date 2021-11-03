Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brain injury awareness month

    Brain injury awareness month

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barry Loo 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Lt. Col. April Verlo, U.S. Special Operations Command deputy surgeon, poses for a portrait at USSOCOM headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2021. Verlo, along with the rest of the command surgeon team, work to improve brain health of personnel throughout the Special Operations Forces community. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Barry Loo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    TAGS

    TBI
    SOF
    Special Operations
    brain injury
    USSOCOM
    brain health

