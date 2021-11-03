Brain injury awareness month

Lt. Col. April Verlo, U.S. Special Operations Command deputy surgeon, poses for a portrait at USSOCOM headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2021. Verlo, along with the rest of the command surgeon team, work to improve brain health of personnel throughout the Special Operations Forces community. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Barry Loo)

