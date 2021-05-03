Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJCS Visits Hawaii Marines

    CJCS Visits Hawaii Marines

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, Jr., left, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley on U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii March 5, 2021. Milley visited MCBH to engage with Marines and sailors, meet with senior leaders, and view current capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:20
    Photo ID: 6551516
    VIRIN: 210305-M-BJ564-1318
    Resolution: 2087x2922
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Visits Hawaii Marines, by LCpl Sasha Pierre-Louis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    MFP
    Gen. Mark A. Milley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT