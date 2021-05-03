U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, Jr., left, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley on U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii March 5, 2021. Milley visited MCBH to engage with Marines and sailors, meet with senior leaders, and view current capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6551516 VIRIN: 210305-M-BJ564-1318 Resolution: 2087x2922 Size: 1.1 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS Visits Hawaii Marines, by LCpl Sasha Pierre-Louis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.