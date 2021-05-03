CJCS Visits Hawaii Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, Jr., left, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley on U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii March 5, 2021. Milley visited MCBH to engage with Marines and sailors, meet with senior leaders, and view current capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)
|03.05.2021
|03.11.2021 13:20
|6551516
|210305-M-BJ564-1318
|2087x2922
|1.1 MB
|HI, US
|1
|0
