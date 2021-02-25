Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career logistician influences her son in more ways than one

    BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Pvt. Jason L. Enoch, an advanced individual training Soldier, and his mother, 1st Sgt. La'Tangie Dumas, pose for pictures Feb. 25 at the 244th Quartermaster Battalion. Dumas has been a 92A automated logistical specialist for 20 years, and her son is training to be one. Enoch said his decision to join was greatly influenced by his parents (his father is a transitioning Soldier) and the positive aspects of military culture he was exposed to while growing up.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:07
    Photo ID: 6551006
    VIRIN: 210225-A-US054-419
    Resolution: 4692x3040
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: BROOKSVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Sustainment
    AIT
    Quartermaster
    serving together
    recruiting
    military service
    CASCOM
    #whyIserve
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2021

