Career logistician influences her son in more ways than one

Pvt. Jason L. Enoch, an advanced individual training Soldier, and his mother, 1st Sgt. La'Tangie Dumas, pose for pictures Feb. 25 at the 244th Quartermaster Battalion. Dumas has been a 92A automated logistical specialist for 20 years, and her son is training to be one. Enoch said his decision to join was greatly influenced by his parents (his father is a transitioning Soldier) and the positive aspects of military culture he was exposed to while growing up.

