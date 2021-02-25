Pvt. Jason L. Enoch, an advanced individual training Soldier, and his mother, 1st Sgt. La'Tangie Dumas, pose for pictures Feb. 25 at the 244th Quartermaster Battalion. Dumas has been a 92A automated logistical specialist for 20 years, and her son is training to be one. Enoch said his decision to join was greatly influenced by his parents (his father is a transitioning Soldier) and the positive aspects of military culture he was exposed to while growing up.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6551006
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-US054-419
|Resolution:
|4692x3040
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|BROOKSVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career logistician influences her son in more ways than one, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS
Career logistician influences her son in more ways than one
