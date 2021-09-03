PACIFIC OCEAN (March 9, 2021) U.S. Sailors move into position to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 9, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6550986 VIRIN: 210309-N-FZ335-1215 Resolution: 2624x3280 Size: 828.26 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.