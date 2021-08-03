210308-N-VM474-2005 (March 8, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Zachariah Murray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for photo March 8, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6550805
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-VM474-2005
|Resolution:
|2500x3750
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Fireman TAD to Food Services Division Fixes Meals and the Ship, by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT