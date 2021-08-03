Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 21:13 Photo ID: 6550805 VIRIN: 210308-N-VM474-2005 Resolution: 2500x3750 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kearsarge Fireman TAD to Food Services Division Fixes Meals and the Ship, by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.