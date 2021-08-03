Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Fireman TAD to Food Services Division Fixes Meals and the Ship

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210308-N-VM474-2005 (March 8, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Zachariah Murray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for photo March 8, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

    IMAGE INFO

