Let's give Senior Airman Marina Lipyanic from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Lipyanic managed and executed the 81st Training Wing’s Government Purchase Card program. She certified and monitored $4 million for 125 card holder accounts ensuring the 81st TRW's buying power for mission requirements. As the lead accounting technician, Lipyanic integrated a new vendor payment process between the budget office, resource advisors and the defense accounting service. She successfully certified 39 vendor payments and trained two co-workers and three resource advisors on the new payment process, enhancing a seamless transition and reinforcing mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

