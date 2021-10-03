Let's give Senior Airman Marina Lipyanic from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Lipyanic managed and executed the 81st Training Wing’s Government Purchase Card program. She certified and monitored $4 million for 125 card holder accounts ensuring the 81st TRW's buying power for mission requirements. As the lead accounting technician, Lipyanic integrated a new vendor payment process between the budget office, resource advisors and the defense accounting service. She successfully certified 39 vendor payments and trained two co-workers and three resource advisors on the new payment process, enhancing a seamless transition and reinforcing mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 17:16
|Photo ID:
|6550611
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-BD983-0002
|Resolution:
|4164x2836
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT