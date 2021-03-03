Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NYMEPS swears in their first Space Force recruit

    NYMEPS swears in their first Space Force recruit

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Capt. Preston Giddens, New York Military Entrance Processing Station operations officer, and NYMEPS’ first Space Force recruit, Fernando Lopez, pose in front of the Space Force flag on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Mar. 3, 2021. This day was an important milestone towards Space Force’s evolution. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6550388
    VIRIN: 210303-O-IJ211-890
    Resolution: 2984x4018
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYMEPS swears in their first Space Force recruit, by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NYMEPS swears in their first Space Force recruit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Air Force
    Fort Hamilton
    Military Entrance Processing Station
    Space Force
    NYMEPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT