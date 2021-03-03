NYMEPS swears in their first Space Force recruit

U.S. Army Capt. Preston Giddens, New York Military Entrance Processing Station operations officer, and NYMEPS’ first Space Force recruit, Fernando Lopez, pose in front of the Space Force flag on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Mar. 3, 2021. This day was an important milestone towards Space Force’s evolution. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

