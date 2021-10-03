Feedback from Participants is Vital to the Success of the Transition Assistance Program

If you are a transitioning service member who has recently attended TAP, in the classroom, virtually, or completed courses online via Transition Online Learning, you can still access the TAP participant assessment and provide your feedback via the link provided during TAP. If you are unsure of where or how to access the participant survey, contact your local transition office. (Graphic courtesy Military-Civilian Transition Office)

