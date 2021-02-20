U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan Presents Challenge Coin

U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, presented U.S. Army Cpl. Jutona Hightower, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team, with his personal challenge coin during an awards ceremony held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, Feb. 20, 2021. Michigan National Guard (MING) COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

