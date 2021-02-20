Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan Presents Challenge Coin

    U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan Presents Challenge Coin

    MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, presented U.S. Army Cpl. Jutona Hightower, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team, with his personal challenge coin during an awards ceremony held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, Feb. 20, 2021. Michigan National Guard (MING) COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6549997
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-EZ686-1019
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan Presents Challenge Coin, by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan Soldier helps her own community during coronavirus crisis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT