SECURITY TRAINING

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Feb. 23, 2021) - Information Specialist 2nd Class Kenn Underhill, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), guards the Entry Control Point during a security alert drill Feb. 23, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 07:30
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
