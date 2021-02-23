SECURITY TRAINING

210223-N-LZ839-1068

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Feb. 23, 2021) - Information Specialist 2nd Class Kenn Underhill, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), provides situation updates during a security alert drill in the Entry Control Point Feb. 23, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:28 Photo ID: 6549875 VIRIN: 210223-N-LZ839-1068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US