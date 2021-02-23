Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECURITY TRAINING

    SECURITY TRAINING

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210223-N-LZ839-1068
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Feb. 23, 2021) - Information Specialist 2nd Class Kenn Underhill, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), provides situation updates during a security alert drill in the Entry Control Point Feb. 23, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6549875
    VIRIN: 210223-N-LZ839-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECURITY TRAINING, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Maintenance

