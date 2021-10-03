NAFM ATTT Drill

210310-N-E241-1021



MISAWA, Japan (March 10, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tommy Hayner, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, evaluates Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Derrick Marshall, also assigned to NAF Misawa, during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill at the NAF Misawa fuel terminal in Hachinohe. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

