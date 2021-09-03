Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Military Working Dog Handler

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210309-N-VI040-1302 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 09, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dakota L. Love, from Fernley, Nev., who serves as a military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan poses for a photo with MWD Rocky, B582, after a training exercise held at the installation’s dog kennel March 09, 2021. The MWD's unique capabilities are used by Navy Security Forces (NSF) to defend bases and resources and to assist with enforcing military laws and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:06
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Military Working Dog Handler, by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MWD
    NAF Atsugi
    Military Working Dog Handler
    K-9
    Navy Security Forces

