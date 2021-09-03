210309-N-VI040-1302 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 09, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dakota L. Love, from Fernley, Nev., who serves as a military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan poses for a photo with MWD Rocky, B582, after a training exercise held at the installation’s dog kennel March 09, 2021. The MWD's unique capabilities are used by Navy Security Forces (NSF) to defend bases and resources and to assist with enforcing military laws and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6549732
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-VI040-1302
|Resolution:
|6829x4268
|Size:
|18.62 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Military Working Dog Handler, by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
