210309-N-VI040-1302 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 09, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dakota L. Love, from Fernley, Nev., who serves as a military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan poses for a photo with MWD Rocky, B582, after a training exercise held at the installation’s dog kennel March 09, 2021. The MWD's unique capabilities are used by Navy Security Forces (NSF) to defend bases and resources and to assist with enforcing military laws and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6549732 VIRIN: 210309-N-VI040-1302 Resolution: 6829x4268 Size: 18.62 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Military Working Dog Handler, by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.