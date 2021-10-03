CFAO SAAPM Proclamation Signing

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 10, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 10, 2021. SAAPM is recognized in April by both the civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

