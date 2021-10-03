Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 10, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 10, 2021. SAAPM is recognized in April by both the civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CFAO
    SAAPM
