The 168th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker returns to home base Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, after refueling aircraft in the vital arctic region, March 2, 2021. The 168th Wing tankers refuel the force and are integral to global reach capabilities . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6549593
|VIRIN:
|210302-Z-UF872-002
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 168th Air Refueling Wing refuels the arctic, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT