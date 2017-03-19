The 168th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker returns to home base Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, after refueling aircraft in the vital arctic region, March 2, 2021. The 168th Wing tankers refuel the force and are integral to global reach capabilities . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6549593 VIRIN: 210302-Z-UF872-002 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 7.64 MB Location: ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Air Refueling Wing refuels the arctic, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.