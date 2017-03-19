Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Air Refueling Wing refuels the arctic

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    The 168th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker returns to home base Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, after refueling aircraft in the vital arctic region, March 2, 2021. The 168th Wing tankers refuel the force and are integral to global reach capabilities . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 21:23
    Photo ID: 6549593
    VIRIN: 210302-Z-UF872-002
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Air Refueling Wing refuels the arctic, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing

