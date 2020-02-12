Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION

    AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee labels containers of hand sanitizer. Crane Army collaborated with McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to develop a hand sanitizer production line to replenish stockpiles within DOD and alleviate pressure on the commercial market for hygiene products.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6548997
    VIRIN: 201202-A-zM081-001
    Resolution: 1536x864
    Size: 169.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC Drives On

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acquisition
    readiness
    modernization
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT