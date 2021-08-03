Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Celebrates Seabee Birthday with Online Virtual Ball

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Jeffrey C Doepp 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210308-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK (March 8, 2021) NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic celebrated the U.S. Navy Seabees 79th Birthday with its first ever, Virtual Seabee Ball, March 5. Highlights of the two-hour event included: Cmdr. Micah Kiletico performing the National Anthem; XO, Capt. William Siemer as Master of Ceremonies; CO, Capt. Tres Meek presenting the birthday cake, which included a blown glass Seabee figurine made by a specialty shop in Scotland; a CEC-Seabee online trivia game; and our oldest and youngest Seabees, Capt. Siemer and Ensign Carly Naud, respectively. Special thanks to Lt. Kevin Lachat for organizing the event. U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/released

