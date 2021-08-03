NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Celebrates Seabee Birthday with Online Virtual Ball

210308-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK (March 8, 2021) NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic celebrated the U.S. Navy Seabees 79th Birthday with its first ever, Virtual Seabee Ball, March 5. Highlights of the two-hour event included: Cmdr. Micah Kiletico performing the National Anthem; XO, Capt. William Siemer as Master of Ceremonies; CO, Capt. Tres Meek presenting the birthday cake, which included a blown glass Seabee figurine made by a specialty shop in Scotland; a CEC-Seabee online trivia game; and our oldest and youngest Seabees, Capt. Siemer and Ensign Carly Naud, respectively. Special thanks to Lt. Kevin Lachat for organizing the event. U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/released

