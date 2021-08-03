210308-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 8, 2021) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Thor Forseth, right, leads a reaffirmation of the oath of office for enlisted Sailors during a DoD-mandated extremism stand down, presented virtually from NAVWAR’s Old Town San Diego complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6548818
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-UN340-003
|Resolution:
|3750x2550
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Holds Virtual Extremism Stand Down, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT