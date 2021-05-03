Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG RP Soldier named IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Lisette Kin 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Pfc. Samuil Matveev, religious affairs specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, was named the 2021 Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe’s Best Warrior in the ‘Soldier’ category during a ceremony in Ansbach March 3. Matveev was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his accomplishment, and will move on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 06:00
    Photo ID: 6548309
    VIRIN: 210305-D-NV777-609
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG RP Soldier named IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior, by Lisette Kin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

