USAG RP Soldier named IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior

Pfc. Samuil Matveev, religious affairs specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, was named the 2021 Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe’s Best Warrior in the ‘Soldier’ category during a ceremony in Ansbach March 3. Matveev was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his accomplishment, and will move on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas.

