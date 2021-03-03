U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Edelstein, 621st Contingency Response Wing chaplain, speaks with an Airman outside the wing headquarters building March 3, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edelstein is part of a newly appointed Religious Support Team whose purpose is to provide support to the pillar of spiritual resiliency Devil Raiders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 15:18 Photo ID: 6547261 VIRIN: 210303-F-XC220-1002 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.4 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC leadership visits 621st CRW, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.