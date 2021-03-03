Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC leadership visits 621st CRW

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Edelstein, 621st Contingency Response Wing chaplain, speaks with an Airman outside the wing headquarters building March 3, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edelstein is part of a newly appointed Religious Support Team whose purpose is to provide support to the pillar of spiritual resiliency Devil Raiders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    This work, AMC leadership visits 621st CRW, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

