Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing religious support team, both on the left, strike up a conversation with contingency response Airmen March 3, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The RST is newly appointed within the 621st CRW and focuses on supporting Devil Raider’s spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6547250
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-XC220-0001
|Resolution:
|3778x2516
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC leadership visits 621st CRW, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRW receives first dedicated religious team
LEAVE A COMMENT