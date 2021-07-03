Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM1 Sterritt

    BM1 Sterritt

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tanika Sterritt, a native of Northglenn, Colo., is Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry’s senior sailor of the quarter for Quarter two of 2021- an honor she has most definitely earned. Serving eight years in the Navy, the Barry is her third ship, and she quickly established herself as an invaluable member of the Barry team. We had the pleasure of being able to highlight her story in an interview recently.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:37
    Photo ID: 6546374
    VIRIN: 210308-N-CX281-1001
    Resolution: 3528x5292
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: NORTHGLENN, CO, US
    Deckplate Leader: Meet BM1 Sterritt, Barry&rsquo;s Senior Sailor of the Quarter

    Boatswains Mate
    USS Barry
    Female Leadership
    Tanika Sterritt

