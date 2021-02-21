210221-A-BD272-0578 SEA OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2021) - Guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), left, and frigate HMS Montrose (F 236) sail in formation during coalition exercise Khunjar Hadd 26 in the Sea of Oman, Feb. 21. Khunjar Hadd 26 is an annual exercise meant to enhance mutual maritime capabilities and interoperability between the U.S., Omani, French and United Kingdom military forces in order to address threats to freedom of navigation and the free flow of international commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

