    Khunjar Hadd 26

    Khunjar Hadd 26

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210221-A-BD272-0578 SEA OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2021) - Guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), left, and frigate HMS Montrose (F 236) sail in formation during coalition exercise Khunjar Hadd 26 in the Sea of Oman, Feb. 21. Khunjar Hadd 26 is an annual exercise meant to enhance mutual maritime capabilities and interoperability between the U.S., Omani, French and United Kingdom military forces in order to address threats to freedom of navigation and the free flow of international commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 01:52
    Photo ID: 6546307
    VIRIN: 210221-A-BD272-0578
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khunjar Hadd 26, by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    PC
    Khunjar Hadd 26

