Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jenny Fuentes, from Montrose, Colo., poses for a photograph wearing her search and rescue swimmer (SAR) gear. SAR swimmers are vital to the readiness of U.S. Navy ships and serve aboard all units underway.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6546280 VIRIN: 210305-N-HI376-1025 Resolution: 3579x5010 Size: 843.42 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: MONTROSE, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montrose, Colo., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.