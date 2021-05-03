Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montrose, Colo., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jenny Fuentes, from Montrose, Colo., poses for a photograph wearing her search and rescue swimmer (SAR) gear. SAR swimmers are vital to the readiness of U.S. Navy ships and serve aboard all units underway.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 23:26
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MONTROSE, CO, US
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

