U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Murray, a cyber surety supervisor with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, helps a customer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Murray was a part of a multi-capable deployable communications team within the 644 CBCS during his Air Force career. The unit is designed to deploy all or part of a 32-person team within a moment’s notice to establish and provide initial non-classified internet protocol router network and secret internet protocol router network services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS
