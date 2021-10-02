Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS

U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, commander of the 36th Contingency Response Group, commences the enlistment of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Murray, a cyber surety supervisor with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, into the U.S. Space Force at Tarague Beach, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Murray was a part of a multi-capable deployable communications team within the 644 CBCS. The unit is designed to deploy all or part of a 32-person team within a moment’s notice to establish and provide initial non-classified internet protocol router network and secret internet protocol router network services. (Courtesy photo)

