U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kaelyn Huizenga, officer in charge of Combat Support with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, commences the enlistment of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Murray, a cyber surety supervisor with the 644 CBCS, into the U.S. Space Force under water, Feb. 11, 2021. During his Air Force career, Murray served at three duty stations and four deployed locations, and was able to obtain seven certificates in various advancements benefiting every unit he was attached to. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6546216 VIRIN: 210211-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 1152x648 Size: 60.63 KB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.