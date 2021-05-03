Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 9 of 10]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP BOWIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jonathan Fiorello, 147th Attack Wing, maneuvers through a situational training exercise lane March 5, 2021, in the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The lanes tested the competitors’ abilities to perform a number of warrior tasks and battle drills ranging from hand grenade throwing to applying a tourniquet. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6545439
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-US479-1038
    Resolution: 2173x3000
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CAMP BOWIE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    BWC
    Go Guard
    TMD
    Texas Best Warrior
    Texans Seving Texans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT