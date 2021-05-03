Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Katherine Roy, 136th Maintenance Squadron, prepares to fire an M249 squad automatic weapon during rifle qualifications March 5, 2021, in the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. Competitors qualified with weapons including the M4 rifle and M249 squad automatic weapon. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

