Team Timor-Leste and U.S. Navy Seabees work together to deliver picnic tables to several community organizations in Timor-Leste Jan. 5. Task Force Oceania complements the activities of the other service component commands in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility and is committed to the Oceania region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 23:06 Photo ID: 6545351 VIRIN: 210105-A-ZL172-1001 Resolution: 844x608 Size: 224.02 KB Location: DILI, TL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.