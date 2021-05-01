Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste

    Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste

    DILI, EAST TIMOR

    01.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Oceania

    Team Timor-Leste and U.S. Navy Seabees work together to deliver picnic tables to several community organizations in Timor-Leste Jan. 5. Task Force Oceania complements the activities of the other service component commands in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility and is committed to the Oceania region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6545351
    VIRIN: 210105-A-ZL172-1001
    Resolution: 844x608
    Size: 224.02 KB
    Location: DILI, TL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #taskforceoceania #tfoceania
    #tfo #9thMSC #wearethe9th #usarmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT