Task Force Oceania and Seabees Team Up in Timor Leste

Team Timor-Leste and U.S. Navy Seabees work together to deliver picnic tables to several community organizations in Timor-Leste Jan. 5. Task Force Oceania complements the activities of the other service component commands in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility and is committed to the Oceania region.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6545351
|VIRIN:
|210105-A-ZL172-1001
|Resolution:
|844x608
|Size:
|224.02 KB
|Location:
|DILI, TL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
