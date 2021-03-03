The Island of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, March 3, 2021. During a routine patrol, Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew dropped life saving supplies to six stranded migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6545124
|VIRIN:
|210303-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|OPA LOCKA, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard transfers 6 migrants to Bahamian authorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
