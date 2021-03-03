Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 6 migrants to Bahamian authorities

    OPA LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Island of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, March 3, 2021. During a routine patrol, Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew dropped life saving supplies to six stranded migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:03
    Photo ID: 6545124
    VIRIN: 210303-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: OPA LOCKA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    partnerships
    coast guard
    air patrol
    air station miami
    migrant interdiction

