Making Waves – Women in the U.S. Navy

210306-N-ME396-1001 (March 6, 2021) A graphic illustrating women serving in the United States Navy from the “Sacred Twenty” in 1908, to the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES), to Rear Admiral Grace Hopper to the present day. Though originally confined to administrative roles or serving aboard auxiliary vessels, women may serve in any rating or capacity in the Navy today. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

