Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Making Waves – Women in the U.S. Navy

    Making Waves – Women in the U.S. Navy

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210306-N-ME396-1001 (March 6, 2021) A graphic illustrating women serving in the United States Navy from the “Sacred Twenty” in 1908, to the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES), to Rear Admiral Grace Hopper to the present day. Though originally confined to administrative roles or serving aboard auxiliary vessels, women may serve in any rating or capacity in the Navy today. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6545010
    VIRIN: 210306-N-ME396-1001
    Resolution: 1221x816
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making Waves – Women in the U.S. Navy, by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Making Waves: Women in the U.S. Navy&mdash;Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WAVES
    Navy history
    Women's history
    Naval heritage
    sacred twenty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT