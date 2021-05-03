Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Professionalism: NCCM Kimberly Cedar

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Kimberly Cedar didn’t meet a female chief petty officer until she had been in the Navy for seven years. Now serving as Reserve Force Career Counselor at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), Master Chief Navy Counselor Kimberly Cedar is responsible for training and mentoring all 250 career counselors across the Reserve force, while simultaneously serving as an inspiration to women at every leadership level. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    Women in the Navy: Anything is Possible

