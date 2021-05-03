Profiles in Professionalism: NCCM Kimberly Cedar

Kimberly Cedar didn’t meet a female chief petty officer until she had been in the Navy for seven years. Now serving as Reserve Force Career Counselor at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), Master Chief Navy Counselor Kimberly Cedar is responsible for training and mentoring all 250 career counselors across the Reserve force, while simultaneously serving as an inspiration to women at every leadership level. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

