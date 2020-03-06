Ohio Army Guard assists during unrest in Cleveland, Columbus

A Soldier with the Ohio National Guard looks on as protestors peacefully demonstrate in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have been activated to support state and local agencies in Columbus and Cleveland in response to incidents of civil unrest in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Approximately 30,000 National Guard members in 31 states and Washington, D.C., are on duty protecting lives and property while safeguarding individual rights to demonstrate peacefully. (Photo courtesy of Ohio National Guard).

