Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSTA Rota El Patio Facility Prepares for Grand Opening

    NAVSTA Rota El Patio Facility Prepares for Grand Opening

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 25, 2021) El Patio, Naval Station Rota’s newest MWR facility, is scheduled to open March 12. The two-building facility incudes the Tower Pub restaurant and bar, Bombers Fresh Mex restaurant, and a cinema with two 71-seat theaters. (U.S. Navy HDR photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6543552
    VIRIN: 210225-N-CO914-1017
    Resolution: 3602x2401
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota El Patio Facility Prepares for Grand Opening, by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Restaurant
    Theater
    MWR
    El Patio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT