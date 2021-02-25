NAVSTA Rota El Patio Facility Prepares for Grand Opening

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 25, 2021) El Patio, Naval Station Rota’s newest MWR facility, is scheduled to open March 12. The two-building facility incudes the Tower Pub restaurant and bar, Bombers Fresh Mex restaurant, and a cinema with two 71-seat theaters. (U.S. Navy HDR photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

