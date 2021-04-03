AAWC receives award for Team of Year

The U.S. Air Force’s Central Air Warfare Center (AAWC) receives a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) Team of the Year award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380 AEW commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 380 AEW command chief, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2021. The AAWC’s mission is to build partnerships, tactical capabilities and interoperability facilitating combined/joint integrated air operations and missile defense in support of regional security and stability by and with their partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

