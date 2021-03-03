John Carpinelli is stationed on board USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). The fleet replenishment oiler is the first USNS ship for this Woodbridge, NJ, native. As an able seaman he spends a lot of time on the bridge, standing watch. His efforts, combined with those of his fellow civil service mariners, help ensure the ship safely navigates the Indo-Pacific Region and efficiently conducts its mission of providing U.S. Navy and partner nations’ ships with critical supplies – like food, fuel, and cargo. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6543248
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-GT114-001
|Resolution:
|739x674
|Size:
|147.44 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Able Seaman John Carpinelli Believes Teamwork Key to Safe Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT