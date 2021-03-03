Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Able Seaman John Carpinelli Believes Teamwork Key to Safe Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    John Carpinelli is stationed on board USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). The fleet replenishment oiler is the first USNS ship for this Woodbridge, NJ, native. As an able seaman he spends a lot of time on the bridge, standing watch. His efforts, combined with those of his fellow civil service mariners, help ensure the ship safely navigates the Indo-Pacific Region and efficiently conducts its mission of providing U.S. Navy and partner nations’ ships with critical supplies – like food, fuel, and cargo. (Courtesy photo)

