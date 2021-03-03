Able Seaman John Carpinelli Believes Teamwork Key to Safe Operations

John Carpinelli is stationed on board USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). The fleet replenishment oiler is the first USNS ship for this Woodbridge, NJ, native. As an able seaman he spends a lot of time on the bridge, standing watch. His efforts, combined with those of his fellow civil service mariners, help ensure the ship safely navigates the Indo-Pacific Region and efficiently conducts its mission of providing U.S. Navy and partner nations’ ships with critical supplies – like food, fuel, and cargo. (Courtesy photo)

