    NAVFAC Marianas Celebrates CEC and Seabee Birthdays

    GUAM

    03.05.2021

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    ASAN, Guam (March 5, 2021) – Lt. Josh Owens, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas production officer, left; Bill Grip, NAVFAC Marianas munitions of explosive concern program manager, center; and Capt. Tim Liberatore, NAVFAC Marianas commanding officer, cut a ceremonial cake in honor of the 154th birthday of the civil engineer corps and the 79th birthday of the Naval Construction Force at the command headquarters. Owens was the youngest Seabee Sailor in attendance, while Grip, a retired captain, was the oldest. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas Celebrates CEC and Seabee Birthdays, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

