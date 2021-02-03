Newly elected Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president, Staff Sgt. Elisabeth Wise, addresses members of the BOSS program during a bi-monthly BOSS meeting held at Club Stewart, March 2 on Fort Stewart. The BOSS program serves as the voice for the single Soldier on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers through various events and volunteer opportunities. (Photo by Molly Cooke)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 10:05
|Photo ID:
|6542193
|VIRIN:
|210302-D-AI640-285
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|736.48 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Program aims to enhance lives of single Soldiers, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
