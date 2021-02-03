Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Program aims to enhance lives of single Soldiers

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Newly elected Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president, Staff Sgt. Elisabeth Wise, addresses members of the BOSS program during a bi-monthly BOSS meeting held at Club Stewart, March 2 on Fort Stewart. The BOSS program serves as the voice for the single Soldier on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers through various events and volunteer opportunities. (Photo by Molly Cooke)

    This work, Program aims to enhance lives of single Soldiers, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Program aims to enhance lives of single Soldiers

    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

