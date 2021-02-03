Program aims to enhance lives of single Soldiers

Newly elected Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president, Staff Sgt. Elisabeth Wise, addresses members of the BOSS program during a bi-monthly BOSS meeting held at Club Stewart, March 2 on Fort Stewart. The BOSS program serves as the voice for the single Soldier on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers through various events and volunteer opportunities. (Photo by Molly Cooke)

