    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month

    AVIANO AB, ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, takes a group photo with the Women’s History committee before signing the Women's History Proclamation by the spirit rock at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2021. The National Women’s History month will be observed during the month of March. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:53
    Photo ID: 6542032
    VIRIN: 210301-F-EI771-0019
    Resolution: 4405x3304
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: AVIANO AB, IT
