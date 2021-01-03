Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month

Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, takes a group photo with the Women’s History committee before signing the Women's History Proclamation by the spirit rock at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2021. The National Women’s History month will be observed during the month of March. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

